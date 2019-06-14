기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.14 (15:01) 수정 2019.06.14 (16:51) News Today
A memorial service for the late first lady Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, was held at Seoul National Cemetery Friday morning. The funeral was held as a public ceremony attended by dignitaries from all walks of life as well as ordinary citizens.
Korean and Hungarian authorities conducted searches inside the Hableany tourist boat that was salvaged from the Danube River but no additional bodies have been found. They will now focus searching the waters.
Following the deadly tourist boat sinking in Hungary, Seoul City will carry out special inspections on Hangang River cruise ships and other maritime leisure equipment and crafts through this Sunday.
The National Police Agency has been looking into reported cases of threatening behavior related to mental illness or hatred of society. Following the seven-week clampdown, the police had 496 people hospitalized and arrested 30 others in connection to more serious charges.
