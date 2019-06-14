HANJIN GROUP CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2019.06.14 (15:02) 수정 2019.06.14 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



As former Korean Air vice president Cho Hyun-ah and her mother, Lee Myung-hee, are kept out of prison, they are speculated to return to work soon. Attention is being drawn to whether they they'll take part in running the vast conglomerate even after being condemned for abusing their power, and committing illegal acts.



[Pkg]



Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, had apologized for making a Korean Air flight turn back to the gate over a bag of nuts.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-AH(EX-KOREAN AIR VP (DEC. 2014)) : "I offer my sincere apology. I'm sorry."



She again apologized last year over a smuggling allegation.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-AH((LAST JUNE)) : "I'm sorry."



But she appeared anything but contrite when she left the courtroom yesterday.



[Soundbite] CHO HYUN-AH : "(Are you returning right back to managing Hanjin KAL?) ……."



Her sister Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily Cho, had already returned to Hanjin group's holding company after the so-called water-splashing incident. Employees are concerned the older sister will also return to work since she avoided jail sentence. In the employee chat room, comments such as "a reporting procedure has been established," "people have chosen sides," and "feel distressed" have been posted. It is predicted that Lee Myung-hee, who is to inherit the lion's share of the late Hanjin chair Cho Yang-ho's stocks, will also take part in running the group.



[Soundbite] LEE MYUNG-HEE : "(Are you returning to work with your daughters? Did your family agree to your return to management?) ……."



It is projected that the Cho family will stick together as KCGI, the second largest shareholder of Hanjin KAL, is aiming to take control of the conglomerate.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SUN-SUP(CEO, CHAEBUL.COM) : "They would want to be executive officers since they can secure capital."



Hanjin Group claims there is nothing illegal about Lee Myung-hee and her daughters taking part in managing the group. However, employees are vehemently against it. Jin Air, in particular, has been sanctioned for nearly a year because Emily Cho, a U.S. national, had served illegally as its board member. Employees are worried their efforts to normalize the company are going to be in vain.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-MO(PRES., JIN AIR LABOR UNION) : "Why did she have to show up at such a critical time? Does she even care about Jin Air and its workers? That's why we're so distraught."



A source inside the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport says the government is monitoring the situation since the holding company with Emily Cho could control Jin Air and her presence could affect the removal of sanctions.

