CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



n today's TADA Korea, we talk about one of the most talked topics in the movie industry. It has been found that Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho has ranked second on the French box office, recording the highest amongst Korean movies in the first week of opening. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "I'm going to a job interview arranged by a friend of mine."



Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, has made a strong debut and ranked second on the French box office, trailing behind the latest installment of the X-Men series. The Palme d'Or-winning film has attracted roughly 260,000 viewers in 5 days since its release in France on June 5. This is the highest record a Korean movie has set in the first week of opening in the European country. Parasite has also been critically acclaimed by the French media and scored 4.8 out of 5. Some news outlets believe the movie will draw the largest number of viewers among the winners of the highest Cannes honor. Based on the enthusiastic and positive responses from local film buffs, its distributor says that up to 300 cinemas will play the movie by the end of this week, a surge from the current 180. Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled a new trailer online for the upcoming sequel to the worldwide hit Frozen. The two-minute teaser features the snow queen Elsa jumping into rough waves to begin an adventure. The clips also suggest that Arendelle, the Norwegian-inspired home to Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, has long hidden secrets. Disney has been keeping Frozen 2's plot a tightly kept secret, leading to various speculations about Elsa's new adventure. International news outlets are predicting the sequel will likely open between late November and early December.

