[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has returned from his trip to northern Europe, and is currently on his annual leave. Of the 21 days off that South Korean presidents are allowed to take each year, President Moon used 12 days last year.

As of last month, the amount of resident foreign currency deposits at foreign exchange banks recorded 65.61 billion dollars, the largest increase in six months, on hopes of additional raises in foreign currency exchange rates.

Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite," which received the Golden Palm award at the Cannes International Film Festival, has this time won the Sydney Film Prize, the main award of the Sydney Film Festival.

The Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival, the largest animation film festival in Asia, is scheduled to open in Seoul next month. The event will showcase 103 productions from 28 countries.

