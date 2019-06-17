기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.17 (15:02) 수정 2019.06.17 (16:48) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in has returned from his trip to northern Europe, and is currently on his annual leave. Of the 21 days off that South Korean presidents are allowed to take each year, President Moon used 12 days last year.
As of last month, the amount of resident foreign currency deposits at foreign exchange banks recorded 65.61 billion dollars, the largest increase in six months, on hopes of additional raises in foreign currency exchange rates.
Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite," which received the Golden Palm award at the Cannes International Film Festival, has this time won the Sydney Film Prize, the main award of the Sydney Film Festival.
The Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival, the largest animation film festival in Asia, is scheduled to open in Seoul next month. The event will showcase 103 productions from 28 countries.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.06.17 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.06.17 (16:48)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in has returned from his trip to northern Europe, and is currently on his annual leave. Of the 21 days off that South Korean presidents are allowed to take each year, President Moon used 12 days last year.
As of last month, the amount of resident foreign currency deposits at foreign exchange banks recorded 65.61 billion dollars, the largest increase in six months, on hopes of additional raises in foreign currency exchange rates.
Director Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite," which received the Golden Palm award at the Cannes International Film Festival, has this time won the Sydney Film Prize, the main award of the Sydney Film Festival.
The Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival, the largest animation film festival in Asia, is scheduled to open in Seoul next month. The event will showcase 103 productions from 28 countries.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.