BTS FAN MEETING DISPUTE

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS held a fan meeting in Busan over the weekend. However, outside the venue, some fans engaged in a dispute with the event's organizers during the process in confirming their identiteis. We take you to Busan for the details



[Pkg]



In front of the Busan Asiad Stadium, the venue for BTS' fan meeting,



[Soundbite] "Let us in! Let us in!"



some fans are strongly protesting, as they are not allowed in. Most of the protesters holding tickets were judged by event organizers as inappropriate for admission, since they failed to prove their identities or ticket purchases. The fans are insisting that the ID confirmation process was improper and that it lacked transparency, saying that organizers refused to let them in although they presented paper student ID cards or tickets booked by their parents on their behalf. A similar situation took place when the second fan meeting was held on June 16.



[Soundbite] BTS FAN(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I asked a friend to book a ticket for me. I paid to buy it. But the organizers suspected me of purchasing an illegal ticket."



A parent, who came from Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province, strongly complained about the organizers' decision not to admit her child who failed to present her ID card.



[Soundbite] BTS FAN'S PARENT(VOICE MODIFIED) : "We showed a photo copy of my child's student card. But they said it's ineffective. They demanded to see the real card."



In response, BTS' management agency explained that the ID confirmations were in accordance with principles, saying that it had informed fans of the process before ticket reservations, which were aimed to prevent the sale of illegal tickets. Some 100 fans were denied entry to the event on June 15. But the company said that it has no plans to give them refunds, as it had already announced the rules. An online dispute is under way between those supporting the company and a group demanding clearer explanations from it.

