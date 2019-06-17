CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.17 (15:11) 수정 2019.06.17 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the influence of BTS, and world renowned musical productions landing in Korea. Celebrities can often start a new fashion trend, simply by making a small purchase or wear certain items in public. This was also the case with BTS member V, who caught the attention with a very smallitem, that eventually led to a sold out. Let's find out what is was.



[Pkg]



BTS member V was spotted wearing a paint palette-shaped brooch on his jacket at the airport on June 10th. V personally bought this brooch in England from an unknown designer for about 15-thousand Korean won. Far from a fancy purchase. But since V's photo came out, his global fans began to order the brooch through the designer's social media page and it's now sold out. According to foreign media, the designer, Kate Rowland, said she was incredibly fortunate and thanked the K-pop boy band member. Reports said that V's purchase of a humble accessory, instead of a luxury item, has led to more heartwarming news. Two big name Broadway musical productions have landed in Korea ahead of the summer season. "Something Rotten" opened on June 9. The story deals with the origins of how the musical genre came about. Set in the English Renaissance era, the plot follows two brothers of a theater troupe who are cast under the shadow of the great Shakespeare. It captures their struggle to produce mankind's very first musical show. The musical "School of Rock" opened a day earlier. It's the latest work of the great virtuoso Andrew Lloyd Webber who also composed "Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats." The "School of Rock" musical is based on the movie of the same title. The main character, a wanna be rock star, becomes a private school teacher and this leads to an exciting adventure for the students, full of upbeat rock music. Live performance by the child actors who play the role of students is especially garnering rave reviews.

