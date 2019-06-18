K-POP DRUG SCANDAL News Today 입력 2019.06.18 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



KBS held an exclusive interview with a woman who first raised allegation of singer B.I.' drug abuse. The informant, now staying abroad, said that the former chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk had threatened her to take back her statement against the singer. For the interview, she recorded her answers to emailed questions and asked not to have her voice modified for the news. Here are the details



[Pkg]



The informant held a meeting with Yang Hyun-suk, then chief of YG Entertainment, at the 7th floor of the company building, a day after she told police about B.I.'s alleged drug abuse.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Upon seeing me, he wanted to make sure the conversation is not recorded. He asked me for my mobile phone. I told him about my relationship with B.I. and how we used drugs."



During that session, Yang mentioned he has a close personal network with investigators.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : 'He warned me that it's very easy to destroy my career in the entertainment industry and that he could check whether or not I had canceled my statement. He also said that he can gain access to my statement to police."



The informant felt threatened by Yang's remarks.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "His remarks clearly indicate his close relations with police and prosecution."



She said YG Entertainment hired a lawyer for her.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Two or three days after the meeting with Yang, I went to a lawyer's office with a man surnamed Kim. Kim complained about the expenses paid to the lawyer."



But Yang directly demanded that she lie to police about the company choosing and hiring a lawyer for her.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Yang ordered me to tell police that my mother hired the lawyer."



She left the country some three months after the case was sent to prosecutors. However, she never underwent any official questioning back then.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "I risked my safety and reported the issue after agonizing over it for three years. Reporters made uninvited visits to my house and aired contents of our interaction without my consent. Instead of focusing on me, they should try to reveal YG's ties with the police and prosecution."



In the interview, the informant appeared frustrated over the fact that the attention is being focused on her.

K-POP DRUG SCANDAL

입력 2019.06.18 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



KBS held an exclusive interview with a woman who first raised allegation of singer B.I.' drug abuse. The informant, now staying abroad, said that the former chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk had threatened her to take back her statement against the singer. For the interview, she recorded her answers to emailed questions and asked not to have her voice modified for the news. Here are the details



[Pkg]



The informant held a meeting with Yang Hyun-suk, then chief of YG Entertainment, at the 7th floor of the company building, a day after she told police about B.I.'s alleged drug abuse.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Upon seeing me, he wanted to make sure the conversation is not recorded. He asked me for my mobile phone. I told him about my relationship with B.I. and how we used drugs."



During that session, Yang mentioned he has a close personal network with investigators.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : 'He warned me that it's very easy to destroy my career in the entertainment industry and that he could check whether or not I had canceled my statement. He also said that he can gain access to my statement to police."



The informant felt threatened by Yang's remarks.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "His remarks clearly indicate his close relations with police and prosecution."



She said YG Entertainment hired a lawyer for her.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Two or three days after the meeting with Yang, I went to a lawyer's office with a man surnamed Kim. Kim complained about the expenses paid to the lawyer."



But Yang directly demanded that she lie to police about the company choosing and hiring a lawyer for her.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "Yang ordered me to tell police that my mother hired the lawyer."



She left the country some three months after the case was sent to prosecutors. However, she never underwent any official questioning back then.



[Soundbite] (INFORMANT) : "I risked my safety and reported the issue after agonizing over it for three years. Reporters made uninvited visits to my house and aired contents of our interaction without my consent. Instead of focusing on me, they should try to reveal YG's ties with the police and prosecution."



In the interview, the informant appeared frustrated over the fact that the attention is being focused on her.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보