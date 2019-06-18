NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.18 (15:11) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Rusty tap water has plagued the city of Incheon for 20 days now, prompting local schools to suspend student lunches and causing inconvenience to the public. A government investigative body has found that the rusty water was caused by strong pressure in water pipes.

Police investigating the allegation that former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk provided prostitution services to his investors have subpoenaed bar staff involved in the allegation.

As accidents caused by water pipe ruptures and sink holes continue to occur recently, the government has decided to invest 32 trillion won over the next five years to repair aged underground facilities.

Korea is to abolish disability grading next month. Pension for the disabled will be provided based on the degree of their disability instead of the disability grade they received.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.06.18 (15:11) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Rusty tap water has plagued the city of Incheon for 20 days now, prompting local schools to suspend student lunches and causing inconvenience to the public. A government investigative body has found that the rusty water was caused by strong pressure in water pipes.

Police investigating the allegation that former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk provided prostitution services to his investors have subpoenaed bar staff involved in the allegation.

As accidents caused by water pipe ruptures and sink holes continue to occur recently, the government has decided to invest 32 trillion won over the next five years to repair aged underground facilities.

Korea is to abolish disability grading next month. Pension for the disabled will be provided based on the degree of their disability instead of the disability grade they received.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보