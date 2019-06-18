기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.06.18 (15:11) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)
[Anchor Lead]

Rusty tap water has plagued the city of Incheon for 20 days now, prompting local schools to suspend student lunches and causing inconvenience to the public. A government investigative body has found that the rusty water was caused by strong pressure in water pipes.
Police investigating the allegation that former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk provided prostitution services to his investors have subpoenaed bar staff involved in the allegation.
As accidents caused by water pipe ruptures and sink holes continue to occur recently, the government has decided to invest 32 trillion won over the next five years to repair aged underground facilities.
Korea is to abolish disability grading next month. Pension for the disabled will be provided based on the degree of their disability instead of the disability grade they received.
