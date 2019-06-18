HUNGARY SEARCH OPERATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.18 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Now we turn to news from the site of the deadly boat sinking in Hungary. There's no word yet of any additional bodies found since last week. Three Koreans still remain missing and forecasts of heavy rain will likely impede search efforts. The families, out of grief and frustration, have joined the search operation. We take you to Hungary for the details



[Pkg]



It's been over 20 days since a sightseeing boat carrying Korean tourists sank on the Danube River. Search teams from Korea and Hungary will expand their search area in hopes of finding the remaining victims. Downstream sections of the river where searches had been impossible due to high water levels will now be covered. In addition, underwater searches by divers will resume. However, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder is forecast in Budapest all this week. If the river level rises, searching downstream areas and having divers in the water will be a challenge. Worried about the prolonged search, some family members of the missing joined search efforts Monday morning. The families rode on a Hungarian police vessel and observed search operations in a downstream area of the Danube. Meanwhile, an investigation is under way of the captain of the larger cruise ship which rammed the tourist boat, causing it to capsize and sink. Hungarian prosecutors strongly protested the decision to grant him bail saying the court failed to recognize the captain's actions to destroy evidence.



[Soundbite] FERENCE RAB(DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON FOR BUDAPEST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE) : "Our office will propose to the chief prosecutor to take the next steps to bring the case to the top court."



The Hungarian prime minister has also announced plans to establish a memorial site related to the boat crash. The shipping company owning the sunken boat also said it will offer the salvaged Hableany as a donation so it can be made into a memorial structure.



[Soundbite] MIHALY TOTH(SPOKESPERSON FOR PANORAMA DECK) : "We have no plans to operate the boat again. We will donate it as part of efforts to create a memorial site."



The Korean government says it has not discussed plans of a memorial facility with Hungary yet. Seoul believes searching for the missing victims is the top priority.

