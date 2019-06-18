기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

STORY BEHIND BURGLAR
입력 2019.06.18 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
STORY BEHIND BURGLAR
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The police arrested a man in Busan who conned a pub employee and stole valuables. Now this man, turned out to be the winner of a first place lottery ticket 13 years ago. Here's the story of a man who resorted to crime even after gaining immense wealth.

[Pkg]

A bar in Busan. A man in his 30s walks in and looks for an employee. He claims to be well acquainted with the owner and even appears to be placing a call with the individual, about wanting to make a group reservation. He then lies to the employee about receiving a deposit for the reservation from the building just out front. After taking a gold necklace and bracelet as insurance to prevent the employee from taking the deposit and fleeing, he takes off. The police found out this man stole valuables worth some 36 million won using such tactics in Busan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnamdo Province. Investigators were able to track him down after learning the fact that he was a lottery first prize winner and by tracing the methods employed in his crimes.

[Soundbite] JO YEONG-SIK(YEONJE POLICE STATION, BUSAN) : "While taking a cab after fleeing a crime scene, he told the driver he was a lottery winner, and the police obtained this tip."

He won the lotto in 2006 when he was on the run for burglary charges. After picking up the 1.4 billion won prize money, he squandered most of the fortune at gambling houses and other such establishments. When he ran out of money, he returned to theft and was sentenced to one year behind bars in May 2007. He was released the next year but was jailed again for burglarizing a jewelry store.

[Soundbite] SUSPECT(SEPT. 2008/VOICE MODIFIED) : "I gambled and bought my father a house and taxi. I also ran a shop and that's how I used the money."

After being discharged, during the four years until 2014 when he was arrested yet again, he purchased several hundred thousand won worth of lottery tickets each week from the money he made, reselling stolen smartphones. He continued his crime spree since his discharge from prison in 2017 as well as his habitual lottery purchases.
  • STORY BEHIND BURGLAR
    • 입력 2019.06.18 (15:15)
    • 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)
    News Today
STORY BEHIND BURGLAR
[Anchor Lead]

The police arrested a man in Busan who conned a pub employee and stole valuables. Now this man, turned out to be the winner of a first place lottery ticket 13 years ago. Here's the story of a man who resorted to crime even after gaining immense wealth.

[Pkg]

A bar in Busan. A man in his 30s walks in and looks for an employee. He claims to be well acquainted with the owner and even appears to be placing a call with the individual, about wanting to make a group reservation. He then lies to the employee about receiving a deposit for the reservation from the building just out front. After taking a gold necklace and bracelet as insurance to prevent the employee from taking the deposit and fleeing, he takes off. The police found out this man stole valuables worth some 36 million won using such tactics in Busan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnamdo Province. Investigators were able to track him down after learning the fact that he was a lottery first prize winner and by tracing the methods employed in his crimes.

[Soundbite] JO YEONG-SIK(YEONJE POLICE STATION, BUSAN) : "While taking a cab after fleeing a crime scene, he told the driver he was a lottery winner, and the police obtained this tip."

He won the lotto in 2006 when he was on the run for burglary charges. After picking up the 1.4 billion won prize money, he squandered most of the fortune at gambling houses and other such establishments. When he ran out of money, he returned to theft and was sentenced to one year behind bars in May 2007. He was released the next year but was jailed again for burglarizing a jewelry store.

[Soundbite] SUSPECT(SEPT. 2008/VOICE MODIFIED) : "I gambled and bought my father a house and taxi. I also ran a shop and that's how I used the money."

After being discharged, during the four years until 2014 when he was arrested yet again, he purchased several hundred thousand won worth of lottery tickets each week from the money he made, reselling stolen smartphones. He continued his crime spree since his discharge from prison in 2017 as well as his habitual lottery purchases.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.