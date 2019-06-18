STORY BEHIND BURGLAR News Today 입력 2019.06.18 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The police arrested a man in Busan who conned a pub employee and stole valuables. Now this man, turned out to be the winner of a first place lottery ticket 13 years ago. Here's the story of a man who resorted to crime even after gaining immense wealth.



[Pkg]



A bar in Busan. A man in his 30s walks in and looks for an employee. He claims to be well acquainted with the owner and even appears to be placing a call with the individual, about wanting to make a group reservation. He then lies to the employee about receiving a deposit for the reservation from the building just out front. After taking a gold necklace and bracelet as insurance to prevent the employee from taking the deposit and fleeing, he takes off. The police found out this man stole valuables worth some 36 million won using such tactics in Busan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnamdo Province. Investigators were able to track him down after learning the fact that he was a lottery first prize winner and by tracing the methods employed in his crimes.



[Soundbite] JO YEONG-SIK(YEONJE POLICE STATION, BUSAN) : "While taking a cab after fleeing a crime scene, he told the driver he was a lottery winner, and the police obtained this tip."



He won the lotto in 2006 when he was on the run for burglary charges. After picking up the 1.4 billion won prize money, he squandered most of the fortune at gambling houses and other such establishments. When he ran out of money, he returned to theft and was sentenced to one year behind bars in May 2007. He was released the next year but was jailed again for burglarizing a jewelry store.



[Soundbite] SUSPECT(SEPT. 2008/VOICE MODIFIED) : "I gambled and bought my father a house and taxi. I also ran a shop and that's how I used the money."



After being discharged, during the four years until 2014 when he was arrested yet again, he purchased several hundred thousand won worth of lottery tickets each week from the money he made, reselling stolen smartphones. He continued his crime spree since his discharge from prison in 2017 as well as his habitual lottery purchases.

STORY BEHIND BURGLAR

입력 2019.06.18 (15:15) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The police arrested a man in Busan who conned a pub employee and stole valuables. Now this man, turned out to be the winner of a first place lottery ticket 13 years ago. Here's the story of a man who resorted to crime even after gaining immense wealth.



[Pkg]



A bar in Busan. A man in his 30s walks in and looks for an employee. He claims to be well acquainted with the owner and even appears to be placing a call with the individual, about wanting to make a group reservation. He then lies to the employee about receiving a deposit for the reservation from the building just out front. After taking a gold necklace and bracelet as insurance to prevent the employee from taking the deposit and fleeing, he takes off. The police found out this man stole valuables worth some 36 million won using such tactics in Busan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnamdo Province. Investigators were able to track him down after learning the fact that he was a lottery first prize winner and by tracing the methods employed in his crimes.



[Soundbite] JO YEONG-SIK(YEONJE POLICE STATION, BUSAN) : "While taking a cab after fleeing a crime scene, he told the driver he was a lottery winner, and the police obtained this tip."



He won the lotto in 2006 when he was on the run for burglary charges. After picking up the 1.4 billion won prize money, he squandered most of the fortune at gambling houses and other such establishments. When he ran out of money, he returned to theft and was sentenced to one year behind bars in May 2007. He was released the next year but was jailed again for burglarizing a jewelry store.



[Soundbite] SUSPECT(SEPT. 2008/VOICE MODIFIED) : "I gambled and bought my father a house and taxi. I also ran a shop and that's how I used the money."



After being discharged, during the four years until 2014 when he was arrested yet again, he purchased several hundred thousand won worth of lottery tickets each week from the money he made, reselling stolen smartphones. He continued his crime spree since his discharge from prison in 2017 as well as his habitual lottery purchases.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보