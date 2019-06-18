CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.18 (15:19) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about who took the number one in the brand value chart, and former I.O.I Jeon So-mi debuting as a solo artist. he Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzes brand-related big data every month and comes up with a brand value chart on various categories. The institution recently released the brand value chart for individual girl group members. Who took the number one spot? Let's find out.



[Pkg]



Singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Black Pink has ranked first on this month's individual girl group member brand value chart. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute says it analyzed 80 million units of brand-related big data from 455 members of Korean girl groups between May 14 and June 15. According to the institute, Jennie's big data contained frequently occurring words such as "cute," "fun," "concert" and "fashion," while her positivity factor was found to reach 60 percent. Singer Irene of girl group Red Velvet finished second. She was trailed by Jisoo of Black Pink, SinB of Gfriend, and Jang Wonyoung of IZONE. Jeon So-mi, a former member of group I.O.I., has debuted as a solo artist. Last weekend, she performed her solo debut song, "Birthday" for the first time. Jeon debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I in 2016. She made a comeback as a solo artist three years after the group was disbanded. At a showcase held on June 13, the singer came under fire for holding the event without performing on stage due to lack of preparation, but she did stage an impressive performance on a music show last weekend. Jeon's song "Birthday" is said to represent her new start in life as a solo artist. The music video for the song recorded more than four million views on YouTube just one day after its release.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.06.18 (15:19) 수정 2019.06.18 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about who took the number one in the brand value chart, and former I.O.I Jeon So-mi debuting as a solo artist. he Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzes brand-related big data every month and comes up with a brand value chart on various categories. The institution recently released the brand value chart for individual girl group members. Who took the number one spot? Let's find out.



[Pkg]



Singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Black Pink has ranked first on this month's individual girl group member brand value chart. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute says it analyzed 80 million units of brand-related big data from 455 members of Korean girl groups between May 14 and June 15. According to the institute, Jennie's big data contained frequently occurring words such as "cute," "fun," "concert" and "fashion," while her positivity factor was found to reach 60 percent. Singer Irene of girl group Red Velvet finished second. She was trailed by Jisoo of Black Pink, SinB of Gfriend, and Jang Wonyoung of IZONE. Jeon So-mi, a former member of group I.O.I., has debuted as a solo artist. Last weekend, she performed her solo debut song, "Birthday" for the first time. Jeon debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I in 2016. She made a comeback as a solo artist three years after the group was disbanded. At a showcase held on June 13, the singer came under fire for holding the event without performing on stage due to lack of preparation, but she did stage an impressive performance on a music show last weekend. Jeon's song "Birthday" is said to represent her new start in life as a solo artist. The music video for the song recorded more than four million views on YouTube just one day after its release.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보