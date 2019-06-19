NORTH KOREAN VESSEL News Today 입력 2019.06.19 (15:23) 수정 2019.06.19 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



A North Korean vessel was found at South Korea's Samcheok-hang Port in Gangwondo Province last Saturday. It has been found that two out of the four North Korean residents on board, had the intent to defect to South Korea from the outset. There's also criticism of loopholes in the South Korean Navy's maritime patrols, and the military is also under fire for trying to conceal certain facts. Here's more



[Pkg]



This is the North Korean fishing boat recently found at Samcheok-hang Port in Gangwon-do Province. It's anchored inside the dock area frequented by commercial vessels. Four North Korean fishermen, are seen standing on the boat. They are just about to touch land. But there are no fishing gears on the boat. No signs of any fishing operation. The four North Koreans are also wearing Mao suits. Two of the four told South Korean officials during investigation that they came down to the South with the intent to defect. This points to loopholes in the Navy's patrol operation which it argued was properly conducted at the time. A North Korean vessel traveled as much as 130 kilometers southward and docked at a South Korean port with no restraints. The military had no idea until a resident reported the case.



[Soundbite] SIN JONG-WOO(KOREA DEFENSE & SECURITY FORUM) : "The fact that no one was aware of the N. Korean boat until it reached the port means there are serious loopholes in our maritime defense."



All this while, the North Korean boat and its crew were exposed to the locals in Samcheok. The military explained many of its radars failed to detect the small wooden boat because the equipment were past their lifespan. This means a similar incident can happen again. The military also said it was an inevitable situation and does not plan to hold anyone accountable over the patrol posture. Allegations of a cover-up have also been raised. Even though the boat clearly docked at the port, the military concealed this fact and said the boat was found "near" Samcheok-hang Port. Given the track record of North Korea's frequent maritime infiltration on the East Sea, the South Korean military's response to the latest incident is most likely to draw strong criticism. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the government sent back to North Korea two of the four crew members who wished to return home.

