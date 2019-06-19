기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.19 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.19 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Just one day before his visit to North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote a column on North Korean daily Rodong Sinmun, which said that he would take an active role in pushing the dialogue forward to resolve the issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.
The city of Incheon reported that roughly 50 people are suffering from skin ailments and gastroenteritis suspected to have been caused by the so-called "red tap water" that's been plaguing the city residents for some 20 days.
Job search platform Job Korea studied data from 36 public corporations disclosed on Alio, a management information site on public institutions, and found that last year's average annual compensation for public corporation CEOs stood at nearly 200 million won.
User fees and advertisement costs on major websites are likely to increase as Korea will start imposing value added tax next month on global IT giants, such as Google, Facebook, and YouTube.
