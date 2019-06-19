CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.19 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.19 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korea's culture and entertainment. Ivan Fischer, Hungarian born music conductor and composer has announced he will be visiting Korea this week to hold concerts honoring the South Korean tourists who died in the hungaran boat sinking tragedy. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Hungarian-born music conductor and composer Ivan Fischer will visit Korea soon to hold concerts in honor of South Korean tourists who died in the boat sinking in Hungary. The conductor recently expressed deep sadness on social media and via his agency over the Danube River tragedy. In addition to staging concerts, Fischer also wants to meet with the bereaved families to offer his condolences while he is in Korea starting from June 21. The upcoming concerts drew particular attention as Fischer will perform with star Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin. The first concert is to take place at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on June 24. The renowned conductor will also perform at the Seoul Arts Center as well as in the cities of Busan, Daegu and Daejeon. The repertoire will include a composition in honor of the Danube River tragedy victims. Events marking the tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson's death will be held across Korea. The legendary pop icon passed away unexpectedly in June 2009 from cardiac arrest. An association of the singer's Korean fans plans to hold various events in Seoul on June 22 and 23 to pay homage to the King of Pop. At the upcoming events, the singer's fans plan to stage a protest against the local screening of the documentary "Leaving Neverland". After the film was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. back in January, it reignited speculation of Michael Jackson's child molestation. A Korean cable TV channel was scheduled to air the film, but it was postponed due to strong opposition from the singer's fans.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.06.19 (15:12) 수정 2019.06.19 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korea's culture and entertainment. Ivan Fischer, Hungarian born music conductor and composer has announced he will be visiting Korea this week to hold concerts honoring the South Korean tourists who died in the hungaran boat sinking tragedy. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Hungarian-born music conductor and composer Ivan Fischer will visit Korea soon to hold concerts in honor of South Korean tourists who died in the boat sinking in Hungary. The conductor recently expressed deep sadness on social media and via his agency over the Danube River tragedy. In addition to staging concerts, Fischer also wants to meet with the bereaved families to offer his condolences while he is in Korea starting from June 21. The upcoming concerts drew particular attention as Fischer will perform with star Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin. The first concert is to take place at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on June 24. The renowned conductor will also perform at the Seoul Arts Center as well as in the cities of Busan, Daegu and Daejeon. The repertoire will include a composition in honor of the Danube River tragedy victims. Events marking the tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson's death will be held across Korea. The legendary pop icon passed away unexpectedly in June 2009 from cardiac arrest. An association of the singer's Korean fans plans to hold various events in Seoul on June 22 and 23 to pay homage to the King of Pop. At the upcoming events, the singer's fans plan to stage a protest against the local screening of the documentary "Leaving Neverland". After the film was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. back in January, it reignited speculation of Michael Jackson's child molestation. A Korean cable TV channel was scheduled to air the film, but it was postponed due to strong opposition from the singer's fans.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보