WARTIME FORCED LABOR DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.06.20 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.20 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented its solution, regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on Japanese wartime forced labor about seven months ago. Korea suggested that Korean and Japanese corporations raise a fund together to pay compensation to the victims as a way to improve bilateral ties between the two nations. However, Japan has shown a negative response.



[Pkg]



Back in October 2018, Japan strongly rebutted the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling that Japanese companies must compensate the Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor. Japan claimed that all compensations had been already paid out in line with the Korea-Japan Claims Agreement, and offered to have an arbitration committee make the final decision. The South Korean government, which had refrained from responding to the matter until recently and only said it respected the Supreme Court's decision, has proposed a solution to Tokyo for the first time since the verdict was made about seven months ago. Seoul suggested that a compensation fund be raised not only by Japanese companies but also by Korean businesses that have benefited from the Korea-Japan Claims Agreement. First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young visited Japan last weekend to personally deliver Seoul's proposition. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not ask for the opinions of the victims or the involved companies.



[Soundbite] LIM JAE-SUNG(ATTORNEY FOR VICTIMS OF JAPANESE WARTIME FORCED LABOR) : "We would have had more opportunity to convey our opinions and assess the situation if they had discussed the matter with the victims in advance."



Japan has clearly stated its refusal to accept Korea's proposition. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said it was in violation of international law, and reiterated Japan's demand that the matter be discussed by an arbitration committee. Japan is considering bringing the case before the International Court of Justice unless an arbitration committee is set up. However, this would be impossible without Korea's consent.

WARTIME FORCED LABOR DISPUTE

입력 2019.06.20 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.20 (16:48) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented its solution, regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on Japanese wartime forced labor about seven months ago. Korea suggested that Korean and Japanese corporations raise a fund together to pay compensation to the victims as a way to improve bilateral ties between the two nations. However, Japan has shown a negative response.



[Pkg]



Back in October 2018, Japan strongly rebutted the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling that Japanese companies must compensate the Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor. Japan claimed that all compensations had been already paid out in line with the Korea-Japan Claims Agreement, and offered to have an arbitration committee make the final decision. The South Korean government, which had refrained from responding to the matter until recently and only said it respected the Supreme Court's decision, has proposed a solution to Tokyo for the first time since the verdict was made about seven months ago. Seoul suggested that a compensation fund be raised not only by Japanese companies but also by Korean businesses that have benefited from the Korea-Japan Claims Agreement. First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young visited Japan last weekend to personally deliver Seoul's proposition. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not ask for the opinions of the victims or the involved companies.



[Soundbite] LIM JAE-SUNG(ATTORNEY FOR VICTIMS OF JAPANESE WARTIME FORCED LABOR) : "We would have had more opportunity to convey our opinions and assess the situation if they had discussed the matter with the victims in advance."



Japan has clearly stated its refusal to accept Korea's proposition. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said it was in violation of international law, and reiterated Japan's demand that the matter be discussed by an arbitration committee. Japan is considering bringing the case before the International Court of Justice unless an arbitration committee is set up. However, this would be impossible without Korea's consent.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보