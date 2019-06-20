기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.20 (15:09)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

With Chinese President Xi Jinping beginning his landmark visit to North Korea on Thursday, North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun wrote in a special report, that Xi's visit will open up a new chapter in the history of the two countries' ties.
It is estimated that 1,347 people died in traffic accidents from January till the end of May this year. This figure is down 10.3 percent from the same period last year.
Police have apprehended an operator of an illegal online sports gambling Web site, which is worth some five billion won. 62 people gambling on the site were also taken into police custody.
Shared-use kitchens went into operation Thursday at two highway rest areas in Seoul and Anseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. Shared kitchens refer to a facility that provides kitchen rentals to two or more food entrepreneurs.
