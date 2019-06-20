U-20 WORLD CUP CELEBRATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.20 (15:10) 수정 2019.06.20 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean national youth soccer team, which achieved a historic feat at the U-20 World Cup, was invited to the presidential office on Wednesday evening. The athletes pledged to reach even higher in the future so that they can meet with the president again.



[Pkg]



The 21 members of the national youth soccer team, which wrote a new chapter in the history of Korean soccer by finishing second at the U-20 World Cup, visited the presidential office on Wednesday evening. The athletes took pictures with President Moon Jae-in and the first lady, and presented them with their autographed uniforms. Player Lee Kang-in, the first Korean athlete to receive the Golden Ball, appeared excited to be at Cheong Wa Dae.



[Soundbite] LEE KANG-IN(NATIONAL YOUTH SOCCER TEAM) : "From the day we got together as a team till the last day of the championship, every moment was unforgettable. I am happy to be here today."



[Soundbite] LEE KWANG-YEON(NATIONAL YOUTH SOCCER TEAM) : "I realize what a great feat we have achieved. I hope that all soccer players will produce good results so that they can be invited to Cheong Wa Dae."



President Moon praised the team not only for the outcome of the competition, but also for the athletes' trust in their coach and vice versa, and their positive attitude.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON : "You did your best for your nation and shared joy with the people of Korea."



[Soundbite] CHUNG JUNG-YONG(NATIONAL YOUTH SOCCER TEAM COACH) : "It was a result of the passion, hard work and solidarity of the young players."



The dinner at Cheong Wa Dae was also attended by Dankook University soccer team manager Shin Yon-ho, who played in the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship, and Incheon United manager Yoo Sang-chul, who trained player Lee Kang-in when he was young.

