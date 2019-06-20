CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.20 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On Today's TADA Korea, we bring you the news of K-POP SENSATION BTS's achievements, and Yesung from Super Junior releasing a solo album. We brought you the news that BTS successfully wrapped up its stadium concerts in the U.S.,Brazil, ,and Europe. BTS has earned a staggering 90 billion won from the group's recent stadium tour all together. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Billboard News has reported that BTS sold more than 600,000 tickets for the group's stadium concerts in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. BTS held 12 concerts in these regions, selling 606,409 tickets and earning 78.9 million U.S. dollars. Billboard also reported that BTS concerts held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on May 4th and 5th brought in 16.6 million dollars from ticket sales. This is a record high for any event held at the stadium since it opened. Since another round of concerts is planned in Japan, ticket sales in the first half of this year are projected to easily surpass the 100-million-won mark. There is good news from another K-pop star. Yesung of Super Junior released his first solo album in about two years. Yesung's third mini album, "Pink Magic," went on sale at various online music streaming sites yesterday afternoon. This album is sold in two versions - pink and magic. There are six songs in total, including the title track, a song for his fans, and a traditional ballad. The title track "Pink Magic" is a pop piece featuring a lively guitar performance. It sings of the world seen through the eyes of a man in love. Yesung appeared in his own music video and his fellow Super Junior members, Dong-hae and Kyuhyun, surprised everyone with their cameo appearances.

