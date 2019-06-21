N.KOREA-CHINA SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.06.21 (14:56) 수정 2019.06.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to North Korea, has held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. With the first visit to the North by a Chinese leader in 14 years, the border area between the two countries appears more vibrant in the recent days. Even a North Korean ferry that only operates on special occasions was spotted on the Amnokgang River in the North Korean city of Sinuiju on Thursday.



[Pkg]



Shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang, a double-decker ferry appeared on the Amnokgang River. Some 100 North Korean passengers can be seen curiously observing China across the river and even enjoying their lunch. They include military officers and children. It's quite unusual for North Korean citizens to ride a ferry on a weekday.



[Soundbite] (CHINESE VENDOR) : "The ferry is only operated on national holidays as well as on Kim Il-sung's and Kim Jong-il's birthdays. I never saw it operate on weekdays."



Dandong customs officials have their hands full after a long period of silence due to international sanctions against the North. With North Korean trucks lined up at the border, severe traffic jam occurred near the customs check area in the morning hours. The number of Chinese group tourists heading to the North has also surged notably. North Korean citizens appear to have high hopes for the Chinese leader's visit.



[Soundbite] (N. KOREAN CITIZEN) : "I hope that the summit between North Korea and China will turn out well and bilateral trade will improve, because we are friends. That will also help improve business."



Housing prices in the city of Dandong, which remained unchanged after the collapsed Hanoi summit back in February, are rising again. The local real estate market has been receiving more inquiries since the word spread that a new bridge will open over the Amnokgang River within months.



[Soundbite] (REALTOR IN DANDONG) : "Housing prices are rising stably these days. We are receiving many phone inquiries. We have 20 staff members here, but only three are in the office now. All the others are busy showing apartments to customers."



Locals hope that bilateral exchanges will gain pace once China sends its humanitarian aid to the North.

