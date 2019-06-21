기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.21 (15:00) 수정 2019.06.21 (16:50) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday lifted its advisory on the influenza virus issued in November last year.
The Korea Consumer Agency has analyzed data filed by consumers over the past 5 years, and found that safety incidents involving children 14 and under occur particularly in high number at parks and kids cafes during the months from May to July.
Following the Constitutional Court decision that ruled against the nation's anti-abortion law, the prosecution has decided to have indictments suspended for suspects who have abortions within 12 weeks of their pregnancy.
U.S. tech giant Apple has announced a voluntary recall of 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017, saying their batteries may possibly cause safety problems.
NEWS BRIEF
