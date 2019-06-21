기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.06.21
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about two of the most talked about girl groups, Red velvet and MAMAMOO. With the summer beginning, many K-pop artists and groups are returning, to the excitement of fans. Idol girl group Red Velvet is the first one who has made a comeback. Here is more.

Red Velvet unveiled their new album "The ReVe Festival-Day 1" at music Web sites at 6 p.m. June 19th local time. Simultaneously with the release, the girls also held a showcase in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul. At the event, they explained that ReVe is an abbreviation of Red Velvet and the album title refers to a festival held at a Red Velvet theme park. They added following Day 1, more mini alums including Day 2 and Final will be released this year. The group is confident the first track "Zimzalabim" will be another huge success, as it is as catchy as their hit song from 2 years ago: "Red Flavor." They explained that Zimzalabim is a spell used by magicians in Europe. MAMAMOO, known for powerful vocal performances, celebrates the fifth anniversary of the group's debut. Its management agency said that in celebration of the anniversary, MAMAMOO will hold a large-scale fan meeting at Hwajeong Stadium in Korea University on July 13. It is the first fan meeting the girls will host in a year and nine months since the previous one was held in October, 2017. MAMAMOO officially debuted on June 19, 2014, with "Mr. Ambiguous." After reaching high ranks on music charts whenever releasing new albums and songs, including "Piano Man" to "Um Oh Ah Yeh." the girls solidified their position as a top K-pop group. Famous for its powerful vocals and dazzling stage performances, the group is expected to delight participants of the upcoming fan meeting. MAMAMOO will hold concerts in Daegu on July 27 and 28.
