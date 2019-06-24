기사 본문 영역

N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS
입력 2019.06.24 (14:58) 수정 2019.06.24 (17:10) News Today
N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS
[Anchor Lead]

The North Korean media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong-un. The North Korean leader reportedly said that the letter was satisfactory and interesting, and that he would carefully think about what was stated in the letter. Meanwhile the South Korean government said that it expects the exchange of letters to aid dialogue progress between the two nations.

[Pkg]

North Korean media released a photo of Kim Jong-un in glasses reading a single-page letter. They reported that the letter he's reading is from U.S. President Donald Trump. Kim was reportedly quite satisfied with the letter, even saying that it is of "excellent content."

[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV (SUNDAY)) : "Our dear supreme leader expressed his satisfaction after reading the letter from President Trump and said it is of excellent content."

He reportedly expressed deep appreciation for Trump's political decision and extraordinary courage. The North Korean media outlets also reported that Kim would think carefully about the interesting content of the letter. Despite the heavy media coverage, there were no further details such as when the the letter arrived and its exact content. However, since Trump recently said he received a letter from the North Korean leader, it is highly likely that the letter Kim received is a reply from the American president. The news also reached ordinary North Korean residents as the communist state's radio and TV stations and daily Rodong Sinmun all devoted a large part of their coverage to President Trump's letter.
