[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in invited Korean War veterans to Cheong Wa Dae for a luncheon. The luncheon was organized to show respect to Korean army and U.N. veterans as Korea marks the month of remembrance.
The 2018 Urban Planning Statistics report released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport shows that more than nine out of ten Koreans live in urban areas, which only account for 16 percent of Korean territory.
Starting tomorrow, citizens who sustain not only material but also bodily harm including death caused by the lawful execution of police officers' duties will be allowed to receive compensation. So far, only material damages could be claimed.
The Korea Forest Service has launched an integrated platform for receiving reservations for stays at national forest resorts nationwide. The public can make reservations for 58 national forest resorts operated by the central and local governments.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2019.06.24 (15:02)
- 수정 2019.06.24 (17:10)
[Anchor Lead]
