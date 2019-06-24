AI TECHNOLOGY IN INTERVIEWS News Today 입력 2019.06.24 (15:03) 수정 2019.06.24 (17:10)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of companies are introducing AI technology in interviewing job applicants. AI interviewers are said to be able to efficiently assess many applicants without any biases. Now in Korea, roughly 100 companies already conduct AI job interviews, and even some colleges are considering using the technology for selecting new students.



[Pkg]



There's no one waiting for the applicant in this company's job interview.



[Soundbite] "(Read aloud the following sentence.) Hello. Nice to meet you."



That's because the session is conducted by an AI interviewer. It marks 68 dots across the faces of interviewees and pay attention to subtle changes in facial expressions and colors to assess their qualities, such as integrity and confidence. It also measures applicants' attractiveness based on their voices and speeches.



[Soundbite] HONG JOON-KI(AI INTERVIEWEE) : "My strongest personality trait is the ability to get along with other people easily."



The AI interviewer is also capable of identifying appropriate occupational groups for applicants through the words they use frequently.



[Soundbite] (AI INTERVIEW PROGRAM DEVELOPER) : "Data on the capabilities of employees and applicants in each job or occupational group are accumulated in our AI server. It improves as it gathers more data."



AI job interviews can be conducted anywhere, since all you need is the connection to log on to the program.



[Soundbite] HONG JOON-KI(AI INTERVIEWEE) : "The interview was held in a relaxed surrounding. I felt at ease, so I was more animated, with more facial expressions."



It is also advantageous to companies for a number of reasons.



[Soundbite] GOH HEE-YOON(ILDONG HOLDINGS) : "Previously, we could interview only up to around 100 people. The conventional method took a lot longer and involved greater expenses, as we need to adjust the time for the session and pay the interviewers."



The number of firms conducting AI job interviews more than tripled to roughly 100 in just a year. However, there are certain limitations.



[Soundbite] PROF. SEO BONG-WON(SEOUL NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "AI makes assessments based on previous data and patterns. AI interviews may have limits in judging the creativity and singularity of people."



Currently, some colleges are reviewing a plan to introduce AI interviews for selecting students in the second half of the year.

AI TECHNOLOGY IN INTERVIEWS

입력 2019.06.24 (15:03) 수정 2019.06.24 (17:10) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of companies are introducing AI technology in interviewing job applicants. AI interviewers are said to be able to efficiently assess many applicants without any biases. Now in Korea, roughly 100 companies already conduct AI job interviews, and even some colleges are considering using the technology for selecting new students.



[Pkg]



There's no one waiting for the applicant in this company's job interview.



[Soundbite] "(Read aloud the following sentence.) Hello. Nice to meet you."



That's because the session is conducted by an AI interviewer. It marks 68 dots across the faces of interviewees and pay attention to subtle changes in facial expressions and colors to assess their qualities, such as integrity and confidence. It also measures applicants' attractiveness based on their voices and speeches.



[Soundbite] HONG JOON-KI(AI INTERVIEWEE) : "My strongest personality trait is the ability to get along with other people easily."



The AI interviewer is also capable of identifying appropriate occupational groups for applicants through the words they use frequently.



[Soundbite] (AI INTERVIEW PROGRAM DEVELOPER) : "Data on the capabilities of employees and applicants in each job or occupational group are accumulated in our AI server. It improves as it gathers more data."



AI job interviews can be conducted anywhere, since all you need is the connection to log on to the program.



[Soundbite] HONG JOON-KI(AI INTERVIEWEE) : "The interview was held in a relaxed surrounding. I felt at ease, so I was more animated, with more facial expressions."



It is also advantageous to companies for a number of reasons.



[Soundbite] GOH HEE-YOON(ILDONG HOLDINGS) : "Previously, we could interview only up to around 100 people. The conventional method took a lot longer and involved greater expenses, as we need to adjust the time for the session and pay the interviewers."



The number of firms conducting AI job interviews more than tripled to roughly 100 in just a year. However, there are certain limitations.



[Soundbite] PROF. SEO BONG-WON(SEOUL NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "AI makes assessments based on previous data and patterns. AI interviews may have limits in judging the creativity and singularity of people."



Currently, some colleges are reviewing a plan to introduce AI interviews for selecting students in the second half of the year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보