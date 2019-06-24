CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.24 (15:10) 수정 2019.06.24 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP stars being nominated for an international award, and Baekyeon from EXO debuting as a solo artist. K-POP groups including BTS, Blackpink, EXO and NCT 127 have been nominated for a well known international award in the U.S.. Let's take a look at the details.



[Pkg]



Several K-pop artists have been nominated for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in the U.S. According to US media outlets including Variety magazine, nominees for the Choice International Artist category includes K-pop bands BTS, Blackpink, EXO and NCT 127. In its 21st year, the Teen Choice Awards is an award ceremony where American teens aged 19 and under vote for the top stars in music, film and sports. Reports say that six teams are nominated for the Choice International Artist award this year and four of them are K-pop bands. Organizers will continue taking votes until June 25th. The ceremony takes place August 11th. Baekhyun, a member of the K-pop boy band EXO, will go solo for the first time since the group's debut. His management agency said that Baekhyun will release a solo album titled "City Lights" on July 10th. The album will carry a total of six songs including the title track. Baekhyun is determined to have the album reflect his own musical preferences apart from EXO's group activities. Baekhyun has been recognized for his powerful vocals through past collaborative work with other artists such as K.Will, Suzy and Soyou. He was also a member of EXO's very first sub-unit group named EXO-CBX. He's also been showcasing diverse talent in TV acting and entertainment shows and also stage musicals. Fans expect his unique appeal to manifest in his solo album.

