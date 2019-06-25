FORMER YG CHIEF SCANDAL News Today 입력 2019.06.25 (14:53) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yang Hyun-suk, the former chief of YG Entertainment, recently stepped down from his post, over allegations that he had attempted to cover up alleged drug abuse by one of his artists. A month ago, Yang also faced accusations that he had arranged sex services for potential foreign investors. Now it has been recently found that police questioned singer PSY, as a witness as part of an investigation into these allegations. While calling the ongoing investigation a preliminary one, police say that they will ultimately have to summon Yang in near future.



[Pkg]



Police have summoned PSY, best known for the global hit song Gangnam Style. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the singer was summoned as a witness on June 16. He was questioned for nine hours. The overnight session focused on allegations that Yang Hyun-suk had arranged sex services for potential investors, including Malaysian businessman Jho Low who visited Seoul in 2014. Regarding these allegations, PSY explained on his social media channel late last month that he introduced Jho Low to Yang and that he left with Yang after having dinner with that businessman. Police grilled PSY over why employees ofadult entertainment establishments joined the dinner and whether or not sex services were offered. Police also summoned a woman called Madam Chung and nine others working in such industries in Gangnam, who are known to have attended the dinner. However, both PSY and Madam Chung denied the allegations of procuring sexual services. Police plan to call in Yang as a witness. Noting the lack of sound evidence, they added, it remains uncertain if a formal investigation will be launched and whether Yang will be booked on criminal charges.

