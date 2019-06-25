NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.25 (14:55) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.

The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.

To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.

Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.06.25 (14:55) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.

The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.

To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.

Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보