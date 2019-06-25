기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.06.25 (14:55)
- 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-