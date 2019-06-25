기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.06.25 (14:55) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
HUNGARIAN FERRY DISASTER 다음기사 HUNGARIAN FERRY DISASTER
[Anchor Lead]

Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.06.25 (14:55)
    • 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Following the deaths of several couriers from overwork, the Korea Postal Workers Union has decided to launch a strike. An overwhelming majority of postal workers have voted for holding the first-ever strike in the postal sector on July 9, unless labor and management reach an agreement by tomorrow.
The Ministry of Unification will consider making an additional donation to medical aid for North Korea through the World Health Organization, in addition to eight million dollars worth of humanitarian aid made earlier through the World Food Programme.
To tackle the problem of growing medical waste, the Ministry of Environment has excluded disposable baby diapers from the category of medical waste, as they pose low risk of contamination.
Ninety-six additionally discovered volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty have been designated as national treasures. The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain historical records from the very first king, to the 25th king, and were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.