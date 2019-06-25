THE TREND OF “NEWTRO” News Today 입력 2019.06.25 (14:58) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A new phenomenon called "newtro," a combination of "new" and "retro," is taking the social media by storm. Newtro is reinterpreting retro culture with modern twists and young people are joining in this fast spreading fad. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



A costume rental shop in Seoul. Three college students are picking out outfits for each other. The clothes are not what we would wear today. They actually date back to the early modern era style. With the emergence of the 'newtro' craze, which is reinterpreting retro in a new light, experiencing retro culture and sharing it on social media has become hugely popular.



[Soundbite] HAN YE-WON(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "I see a lot of retro on the Internet these days so I developed an interest in retro fashion and came here to try these out."



Indoor roller skating rinks, which was a hot pastime for teenagers in the 1980s, have also resurfaced amid the newtro fever. The flashy neon signs and upbeat music are back as well.



[Soundbite] KIM GWANG-HO(RINK OPERATOR) : "Many come with their parents because they are the ones with the memory of going to these skating rinks during their school days."



The newtro phenomenon showcased online boasts a wide variety of items such as cafes themed on '80s video game arcades, popcorn bags, as well as retro signboards and interior decorations. To young people who didn't experience the bygone era, retro culture is not a thing of the past but a new content they want to share with others on social media.



[Soundbite] SON HYEON-HO(FACEBOOK KOREA) : "I believe the retro trend, with its flashy colors and distinct patterns, is appealing to online users eager to find interesting and unique content."



The younger generation's tendency to share anything amusing and different via social networking sites is further fueling the retro craze.

