CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.06.25 (15:02) 수정 2019.06.25 (16:45) News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

Today's TADA Korea is all about one of the most loved K-POP boy groups, GOT7 and BTS. GOT7's management agency announced that the group will be staging a special performance on one of the most famed American TV shows, NBC's The Today Show. Here's more.

[Pkg]

GOT7 will become the first K-pop music group to appear on American network television on NBC's The Today Show. GOT7's management agency, JYP Entertainment, said that the group is preparing to stage a special performance on The Today Show on June 26 local time. On June 27, the group will perform on the cable channel TV program, Good Day New York. On the same day, the group will embark on its North and South American tour encompassing Newark, Toronto and Santiago. According to Billboard, GOT7 has reached the second spot on its Social 50 chart, which indicates artists' internet popularity. This result serves as further proof of the group's rising popularity in the U.S. GOT7's fans hope that their favorite group's status will improve further after its appearances on U.S. television and its upcoming concert tour. And K-pop sensation BTS has stolen the spotlight once again. The music video for the group's song, "Boy With Luv" has recorded more than 400 million views on YouTube, becoming the ninth song from BTS to achieve the feat. "Boy With Luv" is the title track from BTS's album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," which was released back in April. Just 24 hours after its release, the song recorded nearly 75 million views, setting a Guinness World Record. Last weekend, BTS held a global fan meeting at the Olympic Park in Seoul. Purple lights representing BTS were shone on Seoul's major landmarks, including the Lotte World Tower, Seoul City Hall and N Seoul Tower, to welcome BTS's fans from around the world. The K-pop sensation's fifth round of global fan meetings held in Busan and Seoul drew some 258,000 fans.
