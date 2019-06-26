N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.26 (15:04) 수정 2019.06.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It was last Sunday when North Korean media reported that Kim Jong-un received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump. The content of the letter drew keen attention and KBS has found that in the letter, Trump hoped for an early resumption of a third summit meeting with the North Korean leader. He also hinted at further advancing relations by saying that he wants to continue good relations with Kim Jong-eun



[Pkg]



​President Trump's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was a response to a letter Kim first sent to Trump. In the correspondence, Trump proposed holding working-level talks and conveyed hopes to continue a good relationship with Kim Jong-un. The US leader has expressed his will to continue advancing ties with the regime through dialogue. He also hoped for an early third summit with North Korea, saying that he wishes to meet Kim in the near future. Kim had previously mentioned the end of this year as the deadline for Pyongyang-Washington dialogue since the collapsed Hanoi summit in February. Trump appears to have given a response in the letter, saying they should meet soon. It appears Trump's proposal for working-level talks and another summit and his overall flexible attitude may have prompted Kim Jong-un to express satisfaction over the letter and say he would "seriously contemplate" its “interesting” content.



[Soundbite] JEONG SEONG-JANG(SEJONG INSTITUTE) : "President Trump may have proposed the two sides sufficiently discuss each other's requests during working-level talks and arrange a 3rd summit as soon as possible."



Kim discussed the issue of denuclearization during summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week. North Korea is expected to decide when to resume working-level dialogue with Washington after observing the US-China summit scheduled during the G20 summit and subsequent talks to be held between the leaders of South Korea and the US.

