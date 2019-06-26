NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.26 (15:08) 수정 2019.06.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in Korea for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This marks the first trip to Korea by an heir to the Saudi throne since Crown Prince Abdullah's tour in 1998.

The government has announced that it plans to legislate the tentatively named "life logistics service development act" to protect the rights of some 140,000 truck and motorcycle delivery workers.

The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency announced that roughly 3.7 million animals were used for animal testing last year, with the rodents accounting for the highest percentage at 84%.

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced that, starting on July 1st, people wearing hanbok of opposite gender can also get free admissions to palaces.

