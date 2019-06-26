RISK OF LANDSLIDES WITH RAIN News Today 입력 2019.06.26 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The monsoon season has officially begun in Korea, but restoration efforts have been quite slow in Gangwon-do Province, which was hit hard by wildfires. The risk of landslides in fire-ravaged areas surges by tenfold when it rains, and concerns are growing over potential further damages. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



​Back in April, wildfires in Gangwon-do Province burned an area ten times the size of Yeouido. Now, two months later, the charred pine trees still lie abandoned. Leaves on the trees that managed to avoid flames are all dried up. Soil loss in this forest is nine times higher than other forests, because the tree roots, which used to hold the soil together, are now dead, while their foliage can no longer block rainwater.



[Soundbite] SEO JUN-PYO(NATIONAL INST. OF FOREST SCIENCE) : "When the roots become exposed, they die faster, which may result in landslides caused by flooding and overflowing in streams."



Damage from heavy rain can become even more serious if the dead trees are swept away along with the soil. While there's an urgent need for restoration efforts, the bill on the 25 billion won budget allocated for felling is still not passed by lawmakers. Restoration in the fire-ravaged areas is unlikely to end before the end of July given the scope of damage.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL FROM GANGWON-DO PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT) : "We will finish restoration in late July. Public works take a long time. We will cut the trees as soon as possible."



As such, most of the fire-stricken areas in Gangwon-do Province are at high risk of landslides.



[Soundbite] SEO JUN-PYO(NATIONAL INST. OF FOREST SCIENCE) : "When a landslide occurred on Umyeonsan Mountain in Seoul, even residents living on the second floor of apartment buildings sustained damage. In rural areas, most of the residents live in single-storey houses. They would have to evacuate to nearby shelters when it rains."



Concerns are rising, as frequent torrential rains are expected during this year's monsoon season.

