SENSORY STIMULATION GARDEN News Today 입력 2019.06.26 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



As sensory stimulation is known to help prevent dementia, a garden designed to improve cognitive functions in the elderly has opened in Korea for the first time. It has been named Baeksae Gongwon, which translates into "The Garden of Centenarians". We take you to Seoul for the details



[Pkg]



​​A group of seniors strolls about in this garden. They sit down to rest and chat on wooden benches alongside the path. The 240-meter walking path surrounding this welfare center is lined with more than a hundred types of flowers and trees representing the 24 solar terms of the lunar calendar. The seniors smell the fragrant flowers, listen to birds' chirping and simply feel nature.



[Soundbite] KIM HEE-JUNG(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I can look at the flowers and take time to think. It helps improve my cognition and is a good exercise for my eyes. It all makes me healthier."



This garden, called "The Garden of Centenarians" has opened in Geumcheon-gu District in southern Seoul. Its name represents people's wish to keep the body and mind healthy until 100 years of age. The seniors can also take part in gardening and exercise using fitness equipment installed in the garden. The purpose of the garden is to prevent dementia in the elderly by providing varied sensory stimulation for the brain through physical, emotional and social interaction.



[Soundbite] CHOI JIN-YOUNG(PROFESSOR, SEOUL NATIONAL UNIV.) : "People today are stressed by living in small spaces. Relieving that kind of stress helps prevent dementia."



The Seoul City government says that just by walking five laps of the garden, or 1.2 km a day, the garden is expected to extend seniors' healthy life span by 15 minutes.

