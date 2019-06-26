CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.26 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about legendary K-POP boy group H.O.T, and rising star Kang Daniel. Legendary music group H.O.T., regarded by many as a first-generation K-pop idol group, is to hold a concert. Although the exact date of the concert has yet to be set, the group's fans were elated to hear the news.



[Pkg]



​H.O.T. is back. The group announced via social media that it will hold a concert titled "High Five of Teenagers' Concert" at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in September. Back in October, H.O.T. members reunited for the first time in 17 years to give two concerts at the Jamsil Stadium, drawing some 100,000 fans. Tickets to the concerts were sold out in no time, and many of them were even resold illegally. The upcoming concert in September is expected to draw even more fans as its larger in scale. H.O.T.'s fans are probably counting the hours to the concert day. The group will use its full name, High Five of Teenagers, instead of H.O.T. for this concert due to an ongoing trademark dispute. Kang Daniel, a former member of group Wanna One, has shared the latest about his career on social media. He posted a short message titled "New Start" and a photo of himself. The photo shows the singer in his studio holding a sign reading "The End." His fans believe this means that their favorite singer has finished recording his solo album and will soon make a comeback. Kang Daniel's fans look forward to seeing him perform as a solo artist.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.06.26 (15:14) 수정 2019.06.26 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about legendary K-POP boy group H.O.T, and rising star Kang Daniel. Legendary music group H.O.T., regarded by many as a first-generation K-pop idol group, is to hold a concert. Although the exact date of the concert has yet to be set, the group's fans were elated to hear the news.



[Pkg]



​H.O.T. is back. The group announced via social media that it will hold a concert titled "High Five of Teenagers' Concert" at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in September. Back in October, H.O.T. members reunited for the first time in 17 years to give two concerts at the Jamsil Stadium, drawing some 100,000 fans. Tickets to the concerts were sold out in no time, and many of them were even resold illegally. The upcoming concert in September is expected to draw even more fans as its larger in scale. H.O.T.'s fans are probably counting the hours to the concert day. The group will use its full name, High Five of Teenagers, instead of H.O.T. for this concert due to an ongoing trademark dispute. Kang Daniel, a former member of group Wanna One, has shared the latest about his career on social media. He posted a short message titled "New Start" and a photo of himself. The photo shows the singer in his studio holding a sign reading "The End." His fans believe this means that their favorite singer has finished recording his solo album and will soon make a comeback. Kang Daniel's fans look forward to seeing him perform as a solo artist.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보