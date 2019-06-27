FORMER YG CHIEF INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2019.06.27 (14:59) 수정 2019.06.27 (17:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Former chief of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, has undergone nine hours of police interrogation. Police reportedly grilled Yang over the allegation of arranging prostitution services for foreign investors. Stepping out of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency this morning, Yang did not make any particular comments. Here's more



[Pkg]



​A black van carrying former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk exits an underground parking lot. Yang appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning on Wednesday afternoon as a witness in the allegation regarding prostitution services. He underwent nine hours of interrogation before returning home. Yang did not answer reporters' questions about his involvement in the prostitution scandal. Yang is suspected of having arranged sexual services for Malaysian investor Jho Low back in 2014 at a high-end restaurant in Seoul. A woman known as "Madame Jung" allegedly brought about a dozen escorts to the restaurant who later provided sexual services to investors. Police reportedly grilled Yang over whether he was personally involved in the arrangement of prostitution services. Yang has denied the accusation by saying that although he did attend the dinner with investors, he left first. On June 16, police subpoenaed singer Psy as a witness because he also attended the dinner. They also interrogated Madame Jung and other involved figures. Police questioned them over why the escorts were brought and whether they provided prostitution services after dinner. However, sources say both Psy and Madame Jung denied the allegation. Yang Hyun-suk stepped down as the chief producer of YG Entertainment after he was accused of trying to block the police investigation into singer B.I.'s drug scandal.

