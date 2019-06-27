N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS News Today 입력 2019.06.27 (15:01) 수정 2019.06.27 (17:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Another summit between North Korea and the United States seems to be taking shape, but the problem now is how quickly the differences between the two sides can be narrowed at working-level negotiations. The North Korean foreign affairs ministry issued a statement yesterday, that appeared to demand the removal of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the negotiation team. Here is a look at what led to that statement.



[Pkg]



​The North Korean foreign affairs ministry criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an official statement by the ministry spokesman. The communist state claimed, no matter how hard the leaders of Pyongyang and Washington work to establish new relations, it would be difficult to expect improved bilateral ties or work towards denuclearization as long as there are American policy makers that are hostile to the North. The regime took issue with the top diplomat's recent remark about sanctions leading to dialogue. Sanctions are considered hostile acts against North Korea and Pompeo is the lead overseer of that policy, according to the North's leadership. North Korea had blamed the U.S. Secretary of State for the summit's failure immediately after the Hanoi talks. Pyongyang appears to have made public its dissatisfaction with its dialogue partner prior to working-level negotiations and essentially has asked Washington to replace him. Since the Vice Chairman of the workers' party of Korea, Kim Yong-chol took responsibility for the failed summit and resigned, Pyongyang wants Washington to reciprocate by replacing Secretary Pompeo and forming a new negotiation team. Since it's very unlikely that the U.S. would meet North Korea's demand, this move is regarded as an attempt to get a jump start and take charge of the situation ahead of resuming talks.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIV.) : "North Korea appears to have decided to send a warning to get a jump start prior to an important negotiation."



North Korea also stressed that it doesn't care about sanctions and that America shouldn't assume otherwise. It also appears North Korea has learned its lesson from the Hanoi summit not to push too hard for sanctions removal. The regime intends to ask for other reciprocal measures to resume negotiations.

N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS

입력 2019.06.27 (15:01) 수정 2019.06.27 (17:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Another summit between North Korea and the United States seems to be taking shape, but the problem now is how quickly the differences between the two sides can be narrowed at working-level negotiations. The North Korean foreign affairs ministry issued a statement yesterday, that appeared to demand the removal of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the negotiation team. Here is a look at what led to that statement.



[Pkg]



​The North Korean foreign affairs ministry criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an official statement by the ministry spokesman. The communist state claimed, no matter how hard the leaders of Pyongyang and Washington work to establish new relations, it would be difficult to expect improved bilateral ties or work towards denuclearization as long as there are American policy makers that are hostile to the North. The regime took issue with the top diplomat's recent remark about sanctions leading to dialogue. Sanctions are considered hostile acts against North Korea and Pompeo is the lead overseer of that policy, according to the North's leadership. North Korea had blamed the U.S. Secretary of State for the summit's failure immediately after the Hanoi talks. Pyongyang appears to have made public its dissatisfaction with its dialogue partner prior to working-level negotiations and essentially has asked Washington to replace him. Since the Vice Chairman of the workers' party of Korea, Kim Yong-chol took responsibility for the failed summit and resigned, Pyongyang wants Washington to reciprocate by replacing Secretary Pompeo and forming a new negotiation team. Since it's very unlikely that the U.S. would meet North Korea's demand, this move is regarded as an attempt to get a jump start and take charge of the situation ahead of resuming talks.



[Soundbite] PROF. LIM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIV.) : "North Korea appears to have decided to send a warning to get a jump start prior to an important negotiation."



North Korea also stressed that it doesn't care about sanctions and that America shouldn't assume otherwise. It also appears North Korea has learned its lesson from the Hanoi summit not to push too hard for sanctions removal. The regime intends to ask for other reciprocal measures to resume negotiations.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보