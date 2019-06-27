NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.27 (15:03) 수정 2019.06.27 (17:13)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in will hold a series of meetings with international leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. Starting off today with a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he is scheduled to meet with his Indian and Indonesian counterparts, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways. Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday. While apologizing for giving the bad news, he hoped to conclude their divorce procedures smoothly.

An appellate court in South Korea has upheld damage claims by Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. It ordered Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay 90 million won in compensation to each of the 14 victims or their families.

The Seoul city government has received the UN Public Service Award for its policy to provide free sanitary products for young girls from low-income families, who cannot afford such female necessities.

