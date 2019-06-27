SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IN KOREA News Today 입력 2019.06.27 (15:04) 수정 2019.06.27 (17:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has visited Korea. He oversees state affairs in Saudi Arabia, Korea's largest trade partner in the Middle East. The crown prince has met with the South Korean president and business leaders, in efforts to further enhance international relations.



[Pkg]



​Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon. The crown prince also received a special welcome at Cheong Wa Dae. Mohammed bin Salman is the first crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit Korea in 21 years. Although he is not a king yet, he was welcomed in Korea like a head of state. The crown prince and seven ministers of Saudi Arabia were greeted by President Moon Jae-in and six Korean ministers.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN: "I hope this will be an opportunity to strengthen our friendship and trust. I ask you to convey my special greetings to King Salman."



[Soundbite] MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN(CROWN PRICE OF SAUDI ARABIA) : "I am impressed to see how stable and prosperous the Republic of Korea has become."



Some 100 business and political leaders including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong attended a luncheon organized in honor of the crown prince. President Moon and Prince Mohammed also attended a ceremony marking the completion of a new petrochemical facility of the Korean petroleum and refinery company S-Oil. The Korean government has signed ten memorandums of understanding with Saudi Arabia in the areas of automobiles, hydrogen energy, shipbuilding and petrochemicals. The presidential office said the combined amount of the investment reaches 8.3 U.S. dollars. President Moon also hosted a dinner for the crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae. Korea's warm welcome for Prince Mohammed is believed to be aimed at attracting investment from Saudi Arabia.

