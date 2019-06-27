CULTURAL INSIGHT

기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.06.27
[Anchor Lead]

Today's TADA Korea is about famed actor Park Bo-gum and Chamber music ensemble Ditto. Actor Park Bo-gum's International fan meeting tour has been the talk of the town. His popularity was proven everywhere he went by his raving fans. We take you to the scene.

[Pkg]

Actor Park Bo-gum's Asian fan meeting tour closed in Manila. Starting in Seoul in January, Park made nine stops, including Japan, Bangkok, and Singapore, to meet his fans in Asia. The tour, titled "Good Day," was made more special as the actor personally organized all the programs for his fans. He sang songs in local languages and presented private footage of himself. Now that his fan meeting tour is over, he is getting ready to shoot his next film, "Seo Bok." Chamber music ensemble Ditto, nicknamed the idol stars of classical music, has opened its last festival season. Founded by the acclaimed violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill, Ditto is a group of talented young musicians that has made classical music more public-friendly. The Ditto Festival, comprised mainly of chamber music, is applauded for making classical concerts more accessible for ordinary people with familiar repertoires and a casual atmosphere. However, Ditto announced that the ensemble will disband after this season as planned and that this is their last festival season. Under the theme "Magic of Ditto," the ensemble's last festival showcases highlights from the past repertoires. The last concert is scheduled for June 29th.
