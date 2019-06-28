NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.06.28 (15:02) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are alerting citizens against the recent surge in hand-foot-and-mouth disease patients who exhibit symptoms of fever and blisters in the mouth. Infants under the age of 6 take up the largest portion, accounting for over 49 in every 1,000 patients.

Next month, the National Human Rights Commission will launch a major probe into the human rights conditions involving around 70-thousand athletes at elementary, middle and high schools and universities nationwide.

The 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, an annual gala for genre films, kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony. The event will continue for 11 days.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, 70% of respondents planning for a summer vacation this year are considering traveling within Korea.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.06.28 (15:02) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are alerting citizens against the recent surge in hand-foot-and-mouth disease patients who exhibit symptoms of fever and blisters in the mouth. Infants under the age of 6 take up the largest portion, accounting for over 49 in every 1,000 patients.

Next month, the National Human Rights Commission will launch a major probe into the human rights conditions involving around 70-thousand athletes at elementary, middle and high schools and universities nationwide.

The 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, an annual gala for genre films, kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony. The event will continue for 11 days.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, 70% of respondents planning for a summer vacation this year are considering traveling within Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보