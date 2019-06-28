PRESENTATION OF MILITARY HONORS News Today 입력 2019.06.28 (15:03) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The success of the Incheon Landing during the Korean War, can be attributed to the Jangsa Landing that took place at the Nakdonggang River, on the same day to confuse the North Korean army. A private vessel was in charge of troop transport at the time, and the sailors who had died during the operation received military honors, 69 years after their sacrifices.



[Pkg]



​Another amphibious operation took place at Jangsa-ri on the day of the Incheon Landing. It was the Jangsa Landing Operation, designed to distract the North Korean army. The civilian vessel Munsan transported student soldiers to Jangsa Beach, and successfully cut off the North Korean army's supply route. Ten sailors on the Munsan lost their lives, along with some 130 student soldiers, but their sacrifices were not remembered as they were civilians. At long last, after decades have passed, they are awarded medals. The recognition of their heroic deeds can be attributed to the persistent drive of the retired Navy Captain Choi Yeong-seop. Captain Choi took part in the landing operation together with the Munsan during the Korean War. Seven years ago, he started looking for the sailors' records and at last found their service records at the naval archive in 2016.



[Soundbite] CHOI YEONG-SEOP(RETIRED NAVY CAPTAIN) : "Our country doesn't forget those who died fighting for the country in battle. I fulfilled my duty as a human being and a citizen."



The families of the fallen heroes teared up when receiving the long overdue medals.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-GYU(SON OF THE LATE SAILOR LEE SU-YONG) : "I'm deeply moved now that my father's honor has been restored. This is the happiest day of my life."



All the crew members were awarded military honor this year, following the one given to the Munsan's Captain Hwang Jae-jung last year. It took 69 long years. But finally the noble sacrifices of civilian sailors on the Munsan received deserving recognition.

PRESENTATION OF MILITARY HONORS

입력 2019.06.28 (15:03) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The success of the Incheon Landing during the Korean War, can be attributed to the Jangsa Landing that took place at the Nakdonggang River, on the same day to confuse the North Korean army. A private vessel was in charge of troop transport at the time, and the sailors who had died during the operation received military honors, 69 years after their sacrifices.



[Pkg]



​Another amphibious operation took place at Jangsa-ri on the day of the Incheon Landing. It was the Jangsa Landing Operation, designed to distract the North Korean army. The civilian vessel Munsan transported student soldiers to Jangsa Beach, and successfully cut off the North Korean army's supply route. Ten sailors on the Munsan lost their lives, along with some 130 student soldiers, but their sacrifices were not remembered as they were civilians. At long last, after decades have passed, they are awarded medals. The recognition of their heroic deeds can be attributed to the persistent drive of the retired Navy Captain Choi Yeong-seop. Captain Choi took part in the landing operation together with the Munsan during the Korean War. Seven years ago, he started looking for the sailors' records and at last found their service records at the naval archive in 2016.



[Soundbite] CHOI YEONG-SEOP(RETIRED NAVY CAPTAIN) : "Our country doesn't forget those who died fighting for the country in battle. I fulfilled my duty as a human being and a citizen."



The families of the fallen heroes teared up when receiving the long overdue medals.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-GYU(SON OF THE LATE SAILOR LEE SU-YONG) : "I'm deeply moved now that my father's honor has been restored. This is the happiest day of my life."



All the crew members were awarded military honor this year, following the one given to the Munsan's Captain Hwang Jae-jung last year. It took 69 long years. But finally the noble sacrifices of civilian sailors on the Munsan received deserving recognition.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보