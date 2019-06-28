BREAKUP OF TOP CELEBRITY COUPLE News Today 입력 2019.06.28 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Top-profile celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are splitting up only two years after their marriage. The two started their relationship while filming smash hit drama "Descendants of the Sun," and the couple's impending divorce is making headlines in China and Japan as well.



[Pkg]



​Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo starred as each other's love interests in the KBS drama "Descendants of the Sun" in 2016. Then, in 2017, they made a surprise announcement that they were in love and getting married. Their wedding took place in October of the same year. The beloved hallyu superstar couple has started legal proceedings for divorce after just a year and 8 months of marriage. Song Joong-ki filed for divorce settlement at the Seoul Family Court through his legal representative. In his statement, Song Joong-ki said that he hopes to wrap up the divorce amicably rather than blaming and criticizing each other. He didn't say exactly what led to the split, asking his fans to understand that it's hard to disclose details of his private life. Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo's management agency admitted that she is getting a divorce and the reason is differences in personality. The news of the hottest hallyu couple's divorce has been making headlines in Japan and China and online entertainment communities have been buzzing all day long. In fact, the couple's divorce rose to the top of the real-time search trend list of China's largest social media service Weibo. Both Songs warned of taking legal actions as malicious rumors and comments spread about why they're going their separate ways. The two have reportedly submitted a divorce settlement application after agreeing to the split. The divorce proceedings will likely conclude within a month if all the details are worked out amicably.

BREAKUP OF TOP CELEBRITY COUPLE

입력 2019.06.28 (15:05) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Top-profile celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are splitting up only two years after their marriage. The two started their relationship while filming smash hit drama "Descendants of the Sun," and the couple's impending divorce is making headlines in China and Japan as well.



[Pkg]



​Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo starred as each other's love interests in the KBS drama "Descendants of the Sun" in 2016. Then, in 2017, they made a surprise announcement that they were in love and getting married. Their wedding took place in October of the same year. The beloved hallyu superstar couple has started legal proceedings for divorce after just a year and 8 months of marriage. Song Joong-ki filed for divorce settlement at the Seoul Family Court through his legal representative. In his statement, Song Joong-ki said that he hopes to wrap up the divorce amicably rather than blaming and criticizing each other. He didn't say exactly what led to the split, asking his fans to understand that it's hard to disclose details of his private life. Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo's management agency admitted that she is getting a divorce and the reason is differences in personality. The news of the hottest hallyu couple's divorce has been making headlines in Japan and China and online entertainment communities have been buzzing all day long. In fact, the couple's divorce rose to the top of the real-time search trend list of China's largest social media service Weibo. Both Songs warned of taking legal actions as malicious rumors and comments spread about why they're going their separate ways. The two have reportedly submitted a divorce settlement application after agreeing to the split. The divorce proceedings will likely conclude within a month if all the details are worked out amicably.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보