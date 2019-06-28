5G TECHNOLOGY IN THE DMZ News Today 입력 2019.06.28 (15:07) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A 5G communication network has been built inside the demilitarized zone. Residents of Daeseong-dong, also known as Freedom Village, are taking full advantage of the 5G services by watering and fertilizing the fields with their smartphones and getting virtual reality lessons at school. Here is a look at how the latest smart technology is changing the village closest to the border.



[Pkg]



​Daeseong-dong, also known as Freedom Village, located inside the Demilitarized Zone. A touch of an icon on the smartphone releases water and fertilizer on the field. A sensor set up near the field notifies the farmers of soil humidity and nutrition state through his smartphone.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-SEONG(FARMER) : "Given the village location, we used to be accompanied by soldiers when we went out to the fields. But now that I can water and fertilize crops at home, I have more free time."



This smart farming technology was made possible by the 5G communication network. The 5G network connects farmers' smartphones with the sprinklers and sensors at the field. Even the water pumping station that supplies water to the fields from a reservoir two kilometers away can be controlled by a smartphone.



[Soundbite] "Heat wave alert issued. Refrain from outdoor activities."



An LED light installed in the bedroom announces a warning message. There's a speaker installed inside the light. In case of an emergency, a resident can press the emergency button to notify the control center right away.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-GYU(FREEDOM VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Elderly folks can press a button to send me a text in case of an emergency. A text can be converted to a voice format for each home, too."



In this school, lessons are carried out in remote live broadcast and virtual reality formats. 5G networks are being built first in Freedom Village and other remote areas of Korea, such as Ulleungdo Island, Dokdo Islets and Marado Island.

5G TECHNOLOGY IN THE DMZ

입력 2019.06.28 (15:07) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A 5G communication network has been built inside the demilitarized zone. Residents of Daeseong-dong, also known as Freedom Village, are taking full advantage of the 5G services by watering and fertilizing the fields with their smartphones and getting virtual reality lessons at school. Here is a look at how the latest smart technology is changing the village closest to the border.



[Pkg]



​Daeseong-dong, also known as Freedom Village, located inside the Demilitarized Zone. A touch of an icon on the smartphone releases water and fertilizer on the field. A sensor set up near the field notifies the farmers of soil humidity and nutrition state through his smartphone.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-SEONG(FARMER) : "Given the village location, we used to be accompanied by soldiers when we went out to the fields. But now that I can water and fertilize crops at home, I have more free time."



This smart farming technology was made possible by the 5G communication network. The 5G network connects farmers' smartphones with the sprinklers and sensors at the field. Even the water pumping station that supplies water to the fields from a reservoir two kilometers away can be controlled by a smartphone.



[Soundbite] "Heat wave alert issued. Refrain from outdoor activities."



An LED light installed in the bedroom announces a warning message. There's a speaker installed inside the light. In case of an emergency, a resident can press the emergency button to notify the control center right away.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-GYU(FREEDOM VILLAGE CHIEF) : "Elderly folks can press a button to send me a text in case of an emergency. A text can be converted to a voice format for each home, too."



In this school, lessons are carried out in remote live broadcast and virtual reality formats. 5G networks are being built first in Freedom Village and other remote areas of Korea, such as Ulleungdo Island, Dokdo Islets and Marado Island.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보