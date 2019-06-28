CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.06.28 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP sensation BTS and D.O from EXO enlisting in the military. It seems like there are no limitations to K-POP sensation BTS's success. The group is continuously setting new records day by day, and this time, the group made history with selling the most number of albums here in Korea.



[Pkg]



BTS continues to set new records. The boys made history by selling the most number of albums here in the nation. Kim Gun-mon's third studio album containing the smash hit "Mis-Encounter" was called legendary for its record-setting sales. Following its release in 1995, that album sold 3.3 million copies and then was added to the Guinness World Records as the best-selling album of all time in Korea. And now, BTS has broken the 24-year-old record. The Guinness World Records announced on its Web site that BTS' latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April, has clenched that title by selling 3.39 million copies in Korea as of May. Officials from The Guinness World Records believe the boy band will set more new records in the future, as they have the strong support of a dedicated fan club self-named the BTS Army. Do Kyung-soo, also known as D.O., of the K-pop group EXO will release a new song before enlisting in the military. The main vocalist of the boy band is also working as an actor. Do will be in boot camp on July first. On the afternoon of that same day, his new song "That's Okay" will be released through online music sites. It's the first solo song he released in five years. Ahead of his military enlistment, Do put his heart into the production of the song by writing his own lyrics. Do debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. He also acted in TV shows and movies. He will put his entertainment career on hold while fulfilling his mandatory military service. His management agency says Do wanted to keep a low profile ahead of his enlistment. Which is why they will not reveal details like the exact time and place.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.06.28 (15:09) 수정 2019.06.28 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about K-POP sensation BTS and D.O from EXO enlisting in the military. It seems like there are no limitations to K-POP sensation BTS's success. The group is continuously setting new records day by day, and this time, the group made history with selling the most number of albums here in Korea.



[Pkg]



BTS continues to set new records. The boys made history by selling the most number of albums here in the nation. Kim Gun-mon's third studio album containing the smash hit "Mis-Encounter" was called legendary for its record-setting sales. Following its release in 1995, that album sold 3.3 million copies and then was added to the Guinness World Records as the best-selling album of all time in Korea. And now, BTS has broken the 24-year-old record. The Guinness World Records announced on its Web site that BTS' latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April, has clenched that title by selling 3.39 million copies in Korea as of May. Officials from The Guinness World Records believe the boy band will set more new records in the future, as they have the strong support of a dedicated fan club self-named the BTS Army. Do Kyung-soo, also known as D.O., of the K-pop group EXO will release a new song before enlisting in the military. The main vocalist of the boy band is also working as an actor. Do will be in boot camp on July first. On the afternoon of that same day, his new song "That's Okay" will be released through online music sites. It's the first solo song he released in five years. Ahead of his military enlistment, Do put his heart into the production of the song by writing his own lyrics. Do debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. He also acted in TV shows and movies. He will put his entertainment career on hold while fulfilling his mandatory military service. His management agency says Do wanted to keep a low profile ahead of his enlistment. Which is why they will not reveal details like the exact time and place.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보