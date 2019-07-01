TRUMP AND KIM'S SYMBOLIC MEETING News Today 입력 2019.07.01 (15:04) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



All the world's attention was on Panmunjeom yesterday as U.S. President Donald Trump, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined hands at the historic location. In a stunning move, President Trump crossed the Military Demarcation Line, becoming the first sitting American president to step on North Korean soil.



[Pkg]



President Donald Trump walks toward the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjeom. From the other side, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un walks toward him.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT) : "My friend."



The two leaders stand face to face with only the symbol of division separating them.



[Soundbite] KIM JONG-UN(N. KOREAN CHAIRMAN) : "I never imagined seeing you here."



The two leaders shaking hands itself made history.



[Soundbite] KIM JONG-UN(N. KOREAN CHAIRMAN) : "If you take one step over, you'll be the first American president to step onto our soil."



With the world's attention focused on President Trump's feet, Chairman Kim's suggestion becomes reality. The American president stepped over the 5-centimeter tall divide and became the first sitting U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil. The time was 3:46 PM. President Trump was apparently pleased to see the North Korean leader, patting him lightly on the shoulder. In return, the smiling Chairman Kim led him to the front of Panmungak on the North Korean side of Panmunjeom.



[Soundbite] KIM JONG-UN(N. KOREAN CHAIRMAN) : "Let's walk up to that point."



The two men clapped lightly while standing in front of Panmungak before shaking hands again. President Trump went further into North Korea than President Moon had done during the inter-Korean summit in April 2018. Trump showed his satisfaction as he returned to the South Korean side.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT) : "Big progress. Tremendous progress."



He kept true to his ambitious promise of making Panmunjeom a symbol of peace and co-existence by becoming the first sitting American president in 66 years to enter into North Korea, if only for a minute.

