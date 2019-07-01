N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS News Today 입력 2019.07.01 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to cross the Military Demarcation Line to North Korea, President Trump invited North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un to the White House. Now if the U.S.-North Korea relations develop at the latest pace, another dramatic, history-making moment involving the two leaders can be expected in America's capital.



[Pkg]



The leaders of Pyongyang and Washington held a surprise meeting at Panmunjeom. As the world watched, the duo dramatically crossed over the Military Demarcation Line together. President Trump made another stunning proposal. When a reporter asked whether he would invite the North Korean leader to the U.S., Trump replied he will invite Kim to the White House right now.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT) : "I am going to invite him right now to the White House."



The regime's leader didn't respond to this surprise invitation right away, but headed toward Freedom House on the South Korean side of Panmunjeom together with President Trump. After the meeting, the American commander-in-chief once again emphasized that Kim will visit Washington at the right time.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT)



As both leaders highlighted their rapport, their summit at the White House is looking like a real possibility. The key to making that event happen, lies in how much of the difference between the two sides can be narrowed at the working-level negotiations for denuclearization.



[Soundbite] CHO SEONG-RYOUL(INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY) : "The summit could be in September or October at the earliest, but I think it would be later because the working-level meetings must take place first. The summit may be held as late as November or early December."



The two leaders held a surprise sit-down at Panmunjeom after a series of unexpected moves. The world is watching if Kim Jong-un would accept President Trump's invitation and make history once again by showing up for a summit at the White House.

N.KOREA-U.S. RELATIONS

입력 2019.07.01 (15:06) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to cross the Military Demarcation Line to North Korea, President Trump invited North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un to the White House. Now if the U.S.-North Korea relations develop at the latest pace, another dramatic, history-making moment involving the two leaders can be expected in America's capital.



[Pkg]



The leaders of Pyongyang and Washington held a surprise meeting at Panmunjeom. As the world watched, the duo dramatically crossed over the Military Demarcation Line together. President Trump made another stunning proposal. When a reporter asked whether he would invite the North Korean leader to the U.S., Trump replied he will invite Kim to the White House right now.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT) : "I am going to invite him right now to the White House."



The regime's leader didn't respond to this surprise invitation right away, but headed toward Freedom House on the South Korean side of Panmunjeom together with President Trump. After the meeting, the American commander-in-chief once again emphasized that Kim will visit Washington at the right time.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT)



As both leaders highlighted their rapport, their summit at the White House is looking like a real possibility. The key to making that event happen, lies in how much of the difference between the two sides can be narrowed at the working-level negotiations for denuclearization.



[Soundbite] CHO SEONG-RYOUL(INSTITUTE FOR NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY) : "The summit could be in September or October at the earliest, but I think it would be later because the working-level meetings must take place first. The summit may be held as late as November or early December."



The two leaders held a surprise sit-down at Panmunjeom after a series of unexpected moves. The world is watching if Kim Jong-un would accept President Trump's invitation and make history once again by showing up for a summit at the White House.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보