UNEXPECTED SUMMIT SITUATIONS

[Anchor Lead]



While yesterday's meeting between the three leaders was full of surprises, the most spontaneous, unexpected move was of course President Trump's crossing of the military demarcation line. Irregularities were often witnessed throughout the event, as only a minimum level of preparations could be made, raising unexpected issues about security, diplomatic protocol and media coverage.



[Pkg]



The tension and pressure were palpably felt at the truce village of Panmunjeom ahead of the sudden meeting between North Korean and U.S. leaders. Security guards from South and North Korea and the U.S. held an unusual meeting to coordinate the movements of their leaders. Reporters were also busy checking their movements to best capture the momentous encounter.



[Soundbite] N. KOREAN CHIEF SECRETARY : "What are you going to do?" N, KOREAN REPORTER : "I am going to take photos from this point."



U.S. President Donald Trump finally appeared at Panumunjeom and began walking toward North Korea without security guards. Ahead of the historic meeting between North Korean and U.S. leaders, U.S. security officials stopped and blocked reporters, urging them to stay behind the press line. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also appeared without armored security guards. The press line became meaningless, as reporters from the two Koreas and the U.S. were scrambling to get the best spot to cover the North Korean-U.S. summit. Loud complaints were heard across the site, as a North Korean reporter obstructed the view. The lack of exact information about the meeting venue left reporters at a loss. Conflict peaked between journalists and security guards when the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. met in front of Freedom House, The DMZ summit showed considerable differences from the inter-Korean summit held in April last year, which was prepared through close and detailed coordination.

