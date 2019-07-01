NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.07.01 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean state media reported about the surprise meeting between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the truce village one day later. The media report said that the historic event took place after Kim Jong-un had accepted Donald Trump's offer to meet, and that the two sides have agreed to resume the stalled denuclearization talks..

South Korea's exports in the month of June recorded 44.1 billion dollars, posting a decline for the seventh consecutive month. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy attributed the decrease to the plunging export prices stemming from foreign currency exchange rates.

The Ministry of Justice has announced that starting July 10 foreign tourists will be allowed to use automated immigration inspection gates without registering in advance when leaving Korea.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that starting today income tax deductions will be provided to taxpayers who pay admission fees to museums and art galleries with their credit cards.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.07.01 (15:10) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean state media reported about the surprise meeting between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the truce village one day later. The media report said that the historic event took place after Kim Jong-un had accepted Donald Trump's offer to meet, and that the two sides have agreed to resume the stalled denuclearization talks..

South Korea's exports in the month of June recorded 44.1 billion dollars, posting a decline for the seventh consecutive month. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy attributed the decrease to the plunging export prices stemming from foreign currency exchange rates.

The Ministry of Justice has announced that starting July 10 foreign tourists will be allowed to use automated immigration inspection gates without registering in advance when leaving Korea.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that starting today income tax deductions will be provided to taxpayers who pay admission fees to museums and art galleries with their credit cards.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보