[Anchor Lead]
The North Korean state media reported about the surprise meeting between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the truce village one day later. The media report said that the historic event took place after Kim Jong-un had accepted Donald Trump's offer to meet, and that the two sides have agreed to resume the stalled denuclearization talks..
South Korea's exports in the month of June recorded 44.1 billion dollars, posting a decline for the seventh consecutive month. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy attributed the decrease to the plunging export prices stemming from foreign currency exchange rates.
The Ministry of Justice has announced that starting July 10 foreign tourists will be allowed to use automated immigration inspection gates without registering in advance when leaving Korea.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that starting today income tax deductions will be provided to taxpayers who pay admission fees to museums and art galleries with their credit cards.
NEWS BRIEF
-
입력 2019.07.01 (15:10)
수정 2019.07.01 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
