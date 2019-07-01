HELPING THOSE IN NEED News Today 입력 2019.07.01 (15:13) 수정 2019.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Merchants operating in a market in Daejeon are reaching out to those in need by filling a refrigerator for them. Next, we will bring you a heart-warming story about the act of sharing.



[Pkg]



A wide variety of products from side dishes to meat, fish, vegetables and fruits are displayed on stalls in a market. Merchants begin to load their products onto carts. They are now off pulling the overflowing carts. They soon arrive at a nearby community center. As if not the first time, public officials receive the deliveries and place them in a refrigerator. The products are for local residents in need, such as elderly people living alone and those with disabilities. The refrigerator is filled with foods donated by the merchants. People form a long line in front of the refrigerator to receive their share of the food.



[Soundbite] (COMMUNITY CENTER OFFICIAL) : "We are giving meat, grapes and rice cakes."



At first, it was unfamiliar for them to take food from the refrigerator. However, they now find it helpful.



[Soundbite] KIM AE-JA(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "Providing food is helpful for those living alone. Vegetables, such as lettuce and cucumbers, are in the refrigerator and it is useful for us. I am grateful."



Groups of merchants gather to discuss what they will donate to fill the refrigerator next time.



[Soundbite] IM NAM-JIN(CHAIRMAN OF MERCHANTS' ASSOCIATION) : "We will continue the charity program to help local residents in need. We will do it as long as the market is in operation."



The charity campaign began in November last year and the refrigerator is stocked every Friday, offering a great helping hand to those in need.

