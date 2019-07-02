NORTH KOREAN COVERAGE OF SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.07.02 (15:17) 수정 2019.07.02 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state-run news outlets gave significant coverage to the North Korea-U.S. summit, held at the truce village of Panmunjeom on June 30. Calling it historic and dramatic, the North Korean media outlets hailed the summit as evidence for improving ties between the two countries. We have the details



[Pkg]



​​The leaders of North Korea and the U.S. walk toward each other and hold their hands at the Military Demarcation Line. Kim Jong-un asked President Donald Trump to cross the MDL and led him to the Panmungak Pavilion. Pyongyang disclosed a documentary film a day after the summit took place. The regime assessed the summit as a dramatic and historic incident that both surprised and inspired people around the world.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "A surprising situation took place where the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. made history by shaking hands at the border village of Panmunjeom, a symbol of division, for the first time in 66 years after the armistice agreement was signed."



While stressing the friendly relationship between the two leaders, North Korea said that the exceptional, impromptu summit could be held, as Kim accepted Trump's proposal. It also explained that the two leaders agreed at the summit to resume talks in order to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and improve bilateral ties. It added that Kim and Trump also agreed to stay in close communication.



[Soundbite] PROF. IM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "It appears that North Korea extensively covered the Panmunjeom summit with a political intention to turn around the depressed domestic atmosphere, following the collapse of the Hanoi summit."



It was also mentioned that the two leaders were greatly satisfied with the results of the unprecedented, trust-building summit. It emphasized that a new history of reconciliation and peace has begun at Panmunjeom, which used to be a symbol of hostility and conflict.

